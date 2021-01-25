Monday’s forecast

Patches of dense fog will be possible as the day begins. Much of this fog is expected to clear by lunch time for many areas. But, foggy weather may linger near beaches even late in the day. Temperatures are rather warm this morning in the 60s. And the thermometer will push into the mid 70s this afternoon and will likely stay quite warm for the first half of this week. Take your umbrella today just in case because isolated showers will be possible. And keep that rain gear handy. We’ll see even better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night. While Wednesday may also be wet at times in the morning, a cool front will arrive and usher in a drier pattern starting Wednesday afternoon. High pressure should keep us dry on Thursday and Friday and we’ll be cooler with mornings dropping into the 30s and afternoons only in the 50s. Another rain system may move in over the weekend. Currently, the weekend’s best rain chances are expected to start Saturday night and continue into Sunday.