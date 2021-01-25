Mississippi State can’t keep up with Crimson Tide in 81-73 loss

By Blake Brannon | January 24, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 9:05 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WLOX) -Mississippi State on the first leg of a two-game road trip.

State hung around a lot closer than other opponents that faced the Crimson TIde but Alabama’s 14 made three-pointers proved to be too much for the Bulldogs in the 81-73 loss.

Like much of the season DJ Stewart and Iverson Molinar kept the Bulldogs offense going and actually outscored Bama 38-26 in the paint.

Despite the loss, head coach Ben Howland says he appreciated the hustle and effort and saw a big improvement in the team since the recent loss at Ole Miss.

“I thought our guys really played hard, I thought they really played tough, really battled and were going after every 50/50 ball with all our might, all our strength,” said Howland. “I thought there were a lot of positives today even though we lost the game on the road to a really good team. They’re the hottest team in our league.”

State back in action Tuesday up in Knoxville to take on the #6 Volunteers.

