Mississippi State can’t keep up with Crimson Tide in 81-73 loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WLOX) -Mississippi State on the first leg of a two-game road trip.
State hung around a lot closer than other opponents that faced the Crimson TIde but Alabama’s 14 made three-pointers proved to be too much for the Bulldogs in the 81-73 loss.
Like much of the season DJ Stewart and Iverson Molinar kept the Bulldogs offense going and actually outscored Bama 38-26 in the paint.
Despite the loss, head coach Ben Howland says he appreciated the hustle and effort and saw a big improvement in the team since the recent loss at Ole Miss.
“I thought our guys really played hard, I thought they really played tough, really battled and were going after every 50/50 ball with all our might, all our strength,” said Howland. “I thought there were a lot of positives today even though we lost the game on the road to a really good team. They’re the hottest team in our league.”
State back in action Tuesday up in Knoxville to take on the #6 Volunteers.
