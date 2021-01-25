MGCCC signs agreement to offer classes at local correctional facilities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signed an agreement with the Mississippi Department of Corrections Monday to provide college courses to inmates at two local correctional facilities.
The agreement was signed with wardens from the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility in Wiggins and the George County Regional Correctional Facility in Lucedale. Under the agreement, inmates may take classes beginning spring semester 2021.
“We are excited about offering these courses to inmates at local facilities so they can prepare themselves to re-enter the world of work once they have completed their sentences,” said Cedric Bradley, vice president of the Harrison County Campus. “At MGCCC, our goal is to provide outstanding educational opportunities for all communities in our four-county district.”
Courses offered include technical English, technical math, general psychology and world civilizations. For more information about courses and possible financial aid, go to MGCCC’s website.
