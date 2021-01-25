Man accused of throwing meth, marijuana, and other contraband over Leakesville prison fence

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is now facing federal charges after authorities say he got caught throwing drugs, cell phones, and other contraband over the fence at the Leakesville prison.
Lester Brown was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court last week.
According to that complaint, which included the written affidavit of a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Brown threw several packages containing contraband over the fence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.
The criminal complaint states that Brown was caught by a MDOC officer at 3:25 a.m., who then pursued him through a wooded area, eventually detaining him.
Authorities said the packages contained various contraband items, including 143 grams of methamphetamine and 1.054 kilos of marijuana. Other packages also contained cell phones, tobacco, and a brown vegetable material with a strong formaldehyde smell that is believed to be spice.
After being read his rights, Brown was interviewed by two investigators, telling them that he had met a woman in Hattiesburg known to him only as Sandra. He told authorities she met him at a store in Hattiesburg then drove him to Greene County, dropping him off on Highway 24. He said the woman gave him a backpack filled with the contraband items and instructed him to throw it over the prison’s fence near the guard tower.
Brown said he then ran through a wooded area toward the prison, crawling through a hole in an outer perimeter fence. Brown told authorities he threw five or six packages over the fence and left the area. As he was leaving, he said he was detained by the MDOC officer.
Brown is now facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.