LSU looking for improvements after Kentucky loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLOX) -Despite the down year for the Kentucky Wildcats they are still able to put up numbers when they need to.
Kentucky jumped out to an early lead and never really relinquished it as they snapped a three-game losing skid in the 82-69 win over the LSU Tigers.
LSU got the game within five points twice in the second half but the early deficit was just too much to overcome.
Head coach Will Wade says some of the problems he saw on the court were offensive rebounds and getting beat in transition defense, but now the Bayou Bengals have to pack up, move on, and get ready for the next game.
“We got good looks,” said Wade. “I mean our shot quality was good. We got good looks we just didn’t knock them in. We had good shooters shooting them and they’re going to make them most nights, but tonight wasn’t one of those nights.”
LSU is still 10-5 on the year.
They travel to College Station next to take on the Aggies on Tuesday.
