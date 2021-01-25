Jackson County’s progress touted in State of the Economy report

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -$500 million dollars worth of new investments and more than 3,000 new jobs in Jackson County in the last 18 months.
That’s some of the progress highlighted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce during its virtual State of the Economy Monday.
The report featured the county’s work to keep financial and economic development opportunities going despite COVID-19, including the effort to host the annual economic trade show last October.
“2020 was also a year of great grit,” said Paige Roberts, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We continued to cut ribbon on new businesses. Our fellow Jackson Countians did not let fear rule the day, rather, pushing forward with bold plans. Their grit and fortitude and that of our fellow chamber members come as no surprise.”
Other highlights included the county’s successful push urging state lawmakers to change the state flag and small business success stories like the upstairs renovation at Scranton’s restaurant in Pascagoula.
County leaders also touted new business projects at Bayou Casotte, the Sunplex Light Industry Park and with Rolls Royce and Northrop Grumman.
They also highlighted the fact that a new project announcement came during every financial quarter of 2020.
