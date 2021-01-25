Curfew for minors in Moss Point now in effect as city works to curb violence

He continued: “Last night was enough for me. It was just enough. All of the parents that came out last night concerned about their child and concerned if that was their child...We had multiple parents - not one or two but seven - parents that I talked to or legal guardians, family members, who were concerned if that was their child laying there. I know they were concerned because they asked that question and we couldn’t tell them at that time. The heartache that I saw when they saw the dead body on the ground...They looked at the shoes and could tell that wasn’t their child’s shoe or their kid called them and they were finally able to talk to them... But these parents came out there concerned, and thats the wrong time to come out to the police. I mean no disrespect, but the time to come to the police is before the crime scene, not during the crime or after the crime is committed.”