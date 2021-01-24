Original Green Power Ranger visits comic book shop in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Lemoyne Plaza’s parking lot became gleefully packed today with people both young and old eager to meet Jason David Frank. Frank made his debut as the infamous green ranger from the 1990s hit TV-series ‘The Power Rangers.’
Frank, who is both a martial artist and community activist, noticed how small businesses were impacted being impacted by COVID-19.
Since the COVID-19 has came around instead of coming to conventions which has been nonexistence lately he comes to comic shops to kind of help saves the local business,” said Alarm Comic manager Jason Quaregna. “He wants to meet his fans and in doing so basically Brings attention to the community.”
And not only were the Power Rangers heroes to many, they also gave people the courage to overcome things like social anxiety.
“When I was a kid the power rangers help me learn how to socialize,” said fan Nicole. “I feel like they taught me a lot about the environment and bullying and how to overcome fears. I guess that’s kind of why I agreed
And others fans were nearly left speechless.
“I don’t even know if I can put it into words,” said Michael, a long time fan. “I’m just so happy and so grateful that he came to little Biloxi Mississippi to see his fans and wish his fans its just amazing.”
And Jason elaborated on why he chose this path in life.
I have a tremendous record for the last three or four months,” said Frank. “I probably signed and left over $172,000 in merchandise for comics shops raised over $30,000 for merchandise and I just like it. I don’t’ know what else to say. I think purpose and passion and god put me here for people.”
And with over 120 tickets registered, adoring friends from all ages and demographics were there eager to meet their favorite 1990′s hero the Green Ranger.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.