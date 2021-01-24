New dog park coming soon to Pass Christian community

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Pass Christian will soon have a place where their fuzzy friends can play called, Trinity Dog Park. The dog park will be on the lot next to the Trinity Episcopal Church, which gave permission for the park’s location.
The project’s advisors said the community requested for the park, as they raised over $40,000 for assistance. Both the city, as well as the Jack A. and Trinity W. Wilson Animal Welfare Fund grated the project $25,000 each.
Advisors explained that both smaller dogs and larger dogs will get their own section of the park. The committee chair, Mary Bourdin, said that they hope to start construction within the next week.
“We have our fence, we have our water fence in place, so hopefully we’ll get started by next week. It depends on the weather, but that’s the plan.” said Bourdin.
Bourdin explained that the park is a beneficial component to the community.
“Oh it’s going to be great,” said Bourdin. “People just walk their dogs all over on the lease, and with a dog park they can roam freely. Just based off of the money raised for it you can tell people are excited and ready.”
Bourdin said that the dog park should be opened by April.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.