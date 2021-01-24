Four Coast women earn pink Cadillacs for reaching Mary Kay sales

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - History is made in Mary Kay cosmetics. For the first time in 57 years the Mississippi Gulf Coast has four sales directors who received pink Cadillacs from reaching sales goals.
There are currently only 1,000 pink Cadillacs across the United States, and less than 1% of the company achieves this status.
Three of the directors live in Jackson County, and one lives in Gulfport. Those who reach the goal earns the usage of the car for two years, meaning, they get to pick a new model every two years.
The sales directors explained that they are given quarterly goals to reach by Mary Kay, which is how they were able to receive their vehicles.
Jeanine Murphy has been working for Mary Kay for 16 years, and she said that she’s grateful for the community to support them during a pandemic.
“I just want to thank the community they have really embraced us when we were going through this. It was a huge goal,” said Murphy. “They were there for us and backed us. I just want to thank everyone who was a part of this and who loved us through this process.”
Over the course of 20 years in the company, Dee Dee Hooks received two pink Cadillacs, and she’s even encouraged her daughter-in-laws to become a part of the company.
“It’s amazing because both of my daughter in laws are in Mary Kay. One of them just got her first Mary Kay car and became sales director,” said Hooks. “It’s all a team effort.”
After being employed by Mary Kay for 14 years, Christina McGillivray became a sales director four years ago. Her favorite part is empowering women, while making them feel their best.
“About four years ago, I decided to take a leap of faith and become a sales director and it’s been very fulfilling being able to bless so many women along the way,” said McGillivary.
Christine Williams has been with the company for over 20 years earning eights cars and three Cadillacs. She explained that the vehicle represents achievement.
“When you drive on the road everyone knows what the pink Cadillac represents—it stands for itself,” said Williams. “It’s a huge accomplishment and one of the highest achievements you can make in Mary Kay. It’s a feel good for yourself and for your team to know that you’re the highest in all of Mary Kay.”
The sales directors said if you are interested in being apart of Mary Kay Cosmetics, you can visit MaryKay.com and find a local consultant.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.