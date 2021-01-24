‘Bringing Healthy Back’ holds workout boot camp for the public

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “Bringing Healthy Back” held a workout session today at Todd Migues Ball Park free to the public. The boot camp included several exercises, as well as free water and healthy snacks.
Boot camp instructor, Rashad Roper, said the boot camp’s name originated from the community being too consumed into social media, instead of being active.
“It was also cool when I was growing up—to run outside and play,” said Roper. “Now, it’s just a different generation. Social media is king. So we want to bring healthy back and make being healthy cool, exercising and just getting out there.”
Alicia Tarrant came to the event with her family, and she suggested that everyone should give it a shot because the workouts are based off of your needs.
“I feel pretty good,” said Tarrant. “I mean, it’s kind of hard in spots but Rashad is really good at doing the modifications. So, if you have any injuries or you’re just not in good of shape, you can still exercise with your family and still look half as good as your kids.”
Roper suggested that everyone in Mississippi should take the first step to get active, before it goes down the wrong road.
“Mississippi is a great place, but it’s on the top of the obese charts year after year,” said Roper. “And we’re trying to break that. You just have to get started and not push it back tomorrow. You are your biggest critic, so you need to challenge yourself. If you don’t quit, you’ll never fail.”
Roper said that “Bringing Healthy Back” will be held every other Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.