One injured in shooting at grocery store in Pascagoula, say police

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has been injured in a shooting that happened at a grocery store in Pascagoula, according to authorities.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 6:59 p.m. to Jerry Lee’s Grocery on Ingalls Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to Singing River Hospital for medical care. Also, officers have detained the suspect.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 762-2211. More details will be released pending the investigation.
