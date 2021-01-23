Pascagoula High School hosts ‘Goula Give Hope’ blood drive

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Pascagoula High School had a blood drive with COVID-19 in mind. The “Goula Give Hope” drive may have been different than other years with social distancing and safety protocols, but the purpose has stayed the same.
The goal of the student council here at Pascagoula High School is to collect 200 pints. But the lessons learned go way beyond having a successful blood drive. There’s a lot to do to put on a blood drive, and not all of it is about blood.
Keilana Kalgren and Pakera Hurst aren’t old enough to give blood, but they give their time, and so do others.
“It’s great to see a bunch of students turn out - even for those who haven’t signed up,” said Kalgren. “They’re showing up and volunteering.”
About 120 students signed up to donate. And for those who might be a little hesitant?
“I’d tell them that it helps the community and helps people, with the blood,” said Hurst. “And, it’s a really good thing to do.”
A good thing like saving lives.
“Because of COVID-19, the hospitals are experiencing critical shortages,” said Jami Sheets, student council sponsor. “And so, we wanted to do our part to help that and help our community. The Blood Center works with Singing River Health System, so we know that what is donated today is going to help our community here in Pascagoula.”
A side benefit is The Blood Center donates scholarship money based on what is collected, and besides the benefits, there’s also a lesson.
“I’m learning that you have to give back,” said Kalgren. “So, whatever you get from the community, you can always give back to other people.”
