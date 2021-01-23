Ocean Springs man arrested after I-10 wreck kills one, injures another

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man is in custody after an overnight wreck killed one and injured another.
David Thomas Pelkey, 28, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on two counts of DUI causing death or serious injury.
Police said a wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the 41 mile marker. Police said Pelkey was driving under the influence when he got in the wreck that killed one person and injured another person.
Pelkey is currently in the Harrison County jail on a bond of $500,000.
