Jackson County communities to renew efforts against violent crime

JACKSON COUNTYI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old charged in the murder of an 18-year-old has sparked an effort in Jackson County to address the problem of violence.
“There is an urgent need to have access to our youth right now because they are dying,” said Moss Point Mayor Mario King on Friday. “They are killing each other.”
East Jackson County that has seen a spike in violence among their teenagers and young adults. Since September, there have been at least six people killed in Jackson County, most under age twenty-five.
King is one of twenty-three community members who participated in a virtual meeting Thursday night to lay the groundwork for a pair of community discussions on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
“This problem is not a Moss Point problem, this is not just a certain population problem,” said Paige Roberts, President/CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce who hosted the meeting with King. “This is not your son, my son, this is our sons in our community.
“Violence knows no boundaries. it knows no colors, no creed or content of the person,” said Rev. Larry G. Hawkins, Pastor of Union Baptist Church in Pascagoula. “What affects one race affects us all so it’s not a racial issue its a humanity issue. Mankind’s inhumanity to mankind.”
“We have teenagers who are answering their problems with guns and violence, and that’s what we’re looking at,” Roberts said.
“We need to figure out where the root of this violence is coming from in addition to understanding why these young people are getting involved,
“And so the goal is for all of us to get on one page so that we can all work together to overcome the issues of violent crime here in our community,” King said.
This is not a new issue. A spike in violent crime in 2018 brought out a similar effort from the community to seek the roots of the violence and put policies in place to change the pattern.
“Violent crime is not anything new to Jackson County,” said King. “The only difference is that we are having to address those issues during COVID.”
Some of the faded momentum from that effort can be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, but on other factors as well.
“The stakeholders sometimes change, The people who are concerned sometimes move away,” said Hawkins. “So there’s a little bit of disconnectivity as it relates to implementing programs that outlast people.”
“There are so many layers to teenagers and guns, and access (to) and use of guns that each problem requires it’s own approach,” Roberts said. “It takes time to really pull back the layers and figure out what’s going on and what really needs to be addressed and how to address it.”
While there is no one answer or approach a similar philosophy is needed.
“The one thing that came rising to the top (in the meeting) was the need for consistency and sustainability,” Roberts said.
The meeting included educators, law enforcement, non profits, churches, and business and city leaders.
“There was great potential discovered in the meeting,” Hawkins said. “We’ve just got to put the rubber to the road and actually get it done.”
A virtual town hall will be hosted Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the City of Moss Point’s FaceBook page. A meeting with a panel of parents will be held on Thursday.
