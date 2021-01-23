Gulfport Memorial Hospital celebrates patients and healthcare workers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Memorial Hospital held an event that celebrated it’s healthcare heroes and patients. The hospital partnered with Wallace Window Cleaning by having its employees dressed as superheroes, as they repelled down the side of the hospital.
The workers brightened both patients and healthcare workers’ day by waving and playing tic-tac-toe with the children inside of the hospital.
The hospital’s community and corporate relations manager, Lauren Santa Cruz, explained that this was a joint effort between the hospital and the window company.
“My team ran into the company one day and said, ‘You know how neat it would be if this was something that we could do?’ said Santa Cruz. “They were so receptive, and they got their own costumes and such. They said, just let us know when and where we will be there.”
Registered nurse, Vickie Foley said that the climate of the hospital is emotionally draining, so this was needed for everyone.
“Our climate is sad,” said Foley. “We see a lot of people that cannot breathe and that are dying. They cannot be with their loved ones. It’s a very somnolent time for us, taking care of these patients because we are their family members, and we are hardest to let them feel the love that we have for them.”
Santa Cruz explained that Memorial Hospital will hold similar events to this in the future.
