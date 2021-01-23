College Board discontinuing portions of the SAT to simplify demands on students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There will be less stress for high school students headed to college this fall.
The news comes after a statement released by the College Board Tuesday.
The following statement was released on the New York-based nonprofit’s website:
”I think there’s definitely some pros and cons to being test optional or requiring a test,” said Kimberly Voltz, the center director at the Sylvan Learning Center in Columbus. “I think colleges are probably going to take this year and look at some data from the class this year for the next few years, and try to make some decisions on if they’re getting the type of student they want and the type of student that can be successful without having a test score.”
According to Voltz, the news of the College Board discontinuing the SAT in the U.S. will not impact the way the learning center operates moving forward.
“It’s pretty much business as usual right now,” she said. “If there is going to be a trend toward being more test optional, then students are going to have to kind of find other ways to highlight themselves and their high school careers. It’s probably going to be more emphasis placed on A.P. exams and A.P. testing, and essay writing, some of those types of things. So, there’s always going to be a need to help students figure out how to put their best foot forward for colleges and to gain admission.”
According to the statement of the College Board’s website, starting in June of this year, the essay will only be available in states where it’s required for accountability purposes. Students registered for the SAT this spring can cancel the essay portion at any time, free of charge. More information on the statement released by the college board can be found here.
