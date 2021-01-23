Cloudy and cool today.

We’re going to see a good bit of cloud cover today. A few showers can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will remain slim. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon.
Temperatures will stay pretty steady tonight in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be cloudy through Sunday morning, and some patchy fog will be possible. Thanks to a warm front, we’ll warm up into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, and there could be a few isolated showers. Monday will be very warm with highs near 70. A cold front moving in from the west will bring scattered showers and storms later in the day. This front will stall, and it will bring another chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s going to stay warm with highs in the low 70s.
Much cooler and drier air will move in by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be around 60 with plenty of sunshine.
