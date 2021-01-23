Cloudy and cool today.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady tonight in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be cloudy through Sunday morning, and some patchy fog will be possible. Thanks to a warm front, we’ll warm up into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, and there could be a few isolated showers. Monday will be very warm with highs near 70. A cold front moving in from the west will bring scattered showers and storms later in the day. This front will stall, and it will bring another chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s going to stay warm with highs in the low 70s.