Telemedicine’s growth a silver lining to the chaos unleashed by COVID-19

GULRPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has taken a lot from us but it has also forced next-level innovation. This includes in the medical field, where telemedicine has taken off.
With telemedicine, it has never been easier to gain top level healthcare.
”I log into my app. I send them a little text message and they click the link and, if they have video capability, this is how we talk,” said Dr. Rebecca Rose with Memorial Hospital.
COVID-19 forced creativity to take place as hospitals and doctors tried to remain safe but still treat patients during the pandemic.
”Before COVID-19, Memorial actually had zero telemedicine visits. Once COVID got ramped up, really sometime around April, that’s when our telemedicine program really took off,” said Memorial’s Vice President of Regional Business and System Development Chas Pierce.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb, restrictions on telemedicine were rolled back.
”What happened was the government really loosened up a lot of the regulations that really restricted us beforehand and kind of had some barrier to us growing anymore,” said Pierce.
But make no mistake, experts don’t believe telemedicine will ever replace traditional healthcare.
”I always tell people it will never replace the in-person visits,” said Pierce. “We don’t intend to do that. We want to supplement the access points in to the health system.”
Dr. Rose agrees, but says she sees telemedicine’s role expanding in the future.
”It’s great and telemedicine is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere,” said Rose. “As the younger generation comes up and is more and more tech savvy, I see it being more and more a part of medicine.”
Accessibility and convenience may be two of the technology’s greatest strengths, but there is also hope it will make some more comfortable seeking help and treatment.
”It is a wonderful thing and I think it will encourage more people to seek healthcare,” said Rose. “So if you have anxiety or depression, it is very difficult to come into the office. It’s difficult to explain to your boss. To say, ‘Hey, I am going to take a break,’ and go call your doctor is a lot less intimidating for those with severe mental illness,” said Rose.
Memorial and Amwell are now partnering together to improve the use of telemedicine in South Mississippi.
