Suspect accused of sexual assault, faking his own death back in court

Jacob Blair Scott is facing 14 charges in Jackson County related to the sexual assault of a teen girl.

Jacob Scott appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, for a motion hearing. Scott is charged with 14 felonies in connection to the sexual assault of a teen. (Source: WLOX)
By Lindsay Knowles and Mike Lacy | January 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 12:39 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County man accused of faking his own death in 2018 to avoid charges of sexual assault against a child was back in court Friday morning.

Jacob Blair Scott appeared for a motion hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Scott is facing 14 charges in Jackson County related to the sexual assault of a teen, including allegations that he impregnated the 14-year-old girl.

Jacob Scott was booked into Jackson County Adult Detention Center on Feb. 26, 2020. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

District Attorney Angel McIlrath told WLOX the defense has filed more than 40 motions and the DA’s office has filed three. Friday’s hearing started with the defense introducing two witnesses. Then, attorneys for both sides sequestered themselves in a meeting for quite a while.

Scott’s crime spree made national headlines back in 2018, with even making the list of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Top 15 Most Wanted.

In 2018, Scott - a military veteran who once received a Purple Heart - was out on bond awaiting court proceedings on the charges when he disappeared just days before he was expected to plead guilty.

Jacob Blair Scott (Source: U.S. Marshals)

His abandoned dinghy boat, which contained a gun and a suicide note, was found in Orange Beach, Ala. on July 30, 2018, but authorities say they believe it was all a ruse.

Investigators have pointed to evidence, including the gun and money allegedly withdrawn by Scott, which they say indicate he faked his own death.

Jacob Scott is led into the Jackson County jail in February 2020 after being extradited from Oklahoma, where police say he hid for 18 months after faking his own death.
Jacob Scott is led into the Jackson County jail in February 2020 after being extradited from Oklahoma, where police say he hid for 18 months after faking his own death. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Eighteen months later, Scott was found in Oklahoma, where he had reportedly been going by the name “Luke” and living in a RV since he disappeared in July 2018. Not long after, he was extradited back to South Mississippi, and has been locked up at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center ever since.

WLOX has a reporter in the courtroom today for Scott’s motion hearing. We will continue to update this story as new information on what happens in court comes out.

