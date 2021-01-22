Sen. Wicker thanks Miss. National Guard members who served in D.C.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker met with members of the Mississippi National Guard to thank them for their role in securing the Capitol during Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.
In a speech to the soldiers from the Clinton base, 114th Military Police Company, Wicker said he couldn’t be any prouder of them and their role in upholding something that is sacred and that something the whole world looks to.
Mississippi sent roughly 100 Guard members to help secure Washington, D.C. during the inaugural events.
