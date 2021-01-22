2020 revenue for Mississippi casinos was lowest it’s been since 1995

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission released its report this week on how casinos fared during a rocky 2020.
Coast casinos grossed just more than a billion dollars. The last time the annual revenues for casinos on the Coast was that low was 2014.
If you add all of the state’s casino properties together, the gross gaming total is a bit more alarming. The industry grossed just under $1.8 billion dollars last year. That was the lowest combined total for casinos in the state since 1995.
COVID-19 shut down the state’s casino industry for just more than two months. In the fall, hurricanes again shut down casinos on the Coast for several days.
Those temporary closures clearly took a significant bite out of the casino industry’s 2020 revenue totals.
