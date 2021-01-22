Police identify person of interest accused of horse sex at City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police believe they have found a person of interest in a case involving a man having sex with at least two horses at City Park in December.
Police are looking for Koshaun Baker, 23, He could be connected to a crime caught on video during an investigation into sexual abuse to animals on Dec. 15 in the 1000 blk. of Filmore Ave.
Around 2:15 a.m., an unknown male wearing a striped shirt with a distinctive tattoo on his right arm entered a cluster of stables and committed unnatural sex acts with two horses.
On Wednesday, detectives received a DNA hit for the person of interest and secured a buccal swab warrant for him.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.