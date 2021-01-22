Our Lady Academy’s Aubrey Wawrek signs with Pearl River

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -
A member of Our Lady Academy soccer is taking her talents to the next level.
Aubrey Wawrek officially signed with Pearl River Thursday.
The senior striker says she’s always had a passion and a love for the game of soccer, playing varsity at OLA since 7th grade.
She says she’s thankful to be staying close to home and many of her club teammates will also join her at Pearl River, so she’ll feel at home as soon as she steps on campus.
“That’s why and one of my main reasons I wanted to go there because I’m close to home,” said Wawrek. “I’m a homebody, and being able to further my soccer career with my teammates is just amazing to me because I’ve been playing with them all my years.”
