Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson will not run for re-election

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson decided not to run for re-election. Dobson said that he initially planned on running for re-election, but after a few months of consideration he decided not to.
Instead, Dobson plans to make business opportunities for the city.
“I’m going to be looking at some business development,” said Dobson. “I am looking at talking with some potential clients. I’m also young, I’m turning 35 this year, and I have a lot of goals that I want to accomplish. There’s a lot of things that I want to do with my life.”
Dobson explained that he’s proud of the accomplishments he helped make for the city during his term.
“We have a healthy budget and have been able to increase our municipal reserve fund. We have worked to streamline our permitting process and created a more business friendly community,” said Dobson, “When I came into office, the city was lacking effective cyber security and technology upgrades, which we have prioritized and improved.”
Dobson said that he wants to be remembered for not letting outside opinions disrupt his beliefs, even in difficult decision making.
“I want to be remembered for making those tough calls. I’m not going to make a decision based on being scared of what someone may call me. I’m not going to make a decision based off of what someone with deep pockets is going to say,” said Dobson, “I’ve always approached every issue trying to judge it by its merits.”
Dobson said so far there are three candidates running for mayor, but there’s still two weeks until the deadline.
