Missing Gulfport woman may be a danger to herself

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman who may be a danger to herself.
Authorities say 27-year-old Kayla DeSilva was last seen in the 1900 block of 24th Avenue on Sunday January 17th.
Her mother said DeSilva has mental health issues and may be a danger to herself.
“From the 17th we have not seen her or heard from her and that’s not usual,” said her mother Yulone Solomon. “Usually she would contact her stepdad, myself or her brother. She has not contacted us in three days and there has been no activity on her Facebook site. So now we are really worried because, at the state that she was when she was released, she was still at a state to hurt herself or get herself into harms way to be hurt.”
DeSilva is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, gray sweat pants, with also short dreads.
You can contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 if you have any information on DeSilva.
