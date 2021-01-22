Miss. senator shuns vaccine, encourages unapproved drug to treat COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former science teacher turned state senator has introduced a bill in the Mississippi legislature encouraging the use of an unapproved drug to treat COVID-19 in the state.
The bill is also getting blasted on social media because of how identical it is to a Virginia bill from last summer.
Mississippi Rep. Angela Burks Hill (R) introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 505.
Here’s how the bill or resolution reads on the state’s legislative website:
“A concurrent resolution to encourage the availability of Hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 in the state, both prophylactically and as therapy immediately after confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19, by physicians providing patients with informed consent concerning the particular regime of Hydroxychloroquine to be prescribed.”
The bill goes on to discuss Mississippi’s public health crisis due to COVID-19 and the significant loss of life underscoring the need for a solution.
A line is also included that mentions there is “no proven...vaccine.” It’s unclear if Hill does not believe in the vaccine or if the line was mistakenly left in when carrying over the similar bill in Virginia, which was written in August.
“WHEREAS, presently there is no proven cure or vaccine for COVID-19, and it is unknown when or if one will be discovered,” the bill reads.
In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine.
Today, there are two FDA-approved vaccines and to date, the CDC says a total of 19,107,959 people have been vaccinated; 165,875 people in Mississippi.
To defend her position, Hill’s bill cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who currently recommends hydroxychloroquine for Americans traveling to countries with malaria, according to a piece by five CDC authors, published in Virology Journal in 2005.
But one of the nation’s top doctors, Anthony Fauci for months, has publicly said that all the “valid” scientific data shows hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating COVID-19.
Fauci is a physician-scientist and immunologist serving as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and now Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.
The Food and Drug Administration’s latest update also cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19.
Even the Mayo Clinic says, “Hydroxychloroquine can temporarily lower the number of white blood cells in your blood and cause some people to be agitated, irritable, or display other abnormal behaviors.”
Hill has not responded to WLBT’s request for an interview but posted a lengthy message on the topic on her Facebook page, January 3.
Her post reads, in part, “Let me be clear, I think other treatments can help keep people out of the hospital, but this is important for the public to be aware of.”
Friday, January 22, this bill was been sent to the Senate Rules Committee for review.
We’ll keep you posted on any potential progress.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.