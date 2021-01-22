Man accused of faking his own death to escape charges back in court

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As Jacob Blair Scott was led to his chair, he gave a brief nod to family members gathered in a Jackson County circuit courtroom Friday before settling in to hear a series of motions.
It was Deja Vu for Scott, who was about to face sexual assault charges involving a 14-year-old girl in 2018 before he fled while on bond. The proceedings delayed, after the defense introduced two witnesses who never spoke.
The defense and District Attorney Angel McIlrath adjourned for a nearly two-hour meeting to hammer out details that would eventually be presented in front of Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson. This court case is focused only on the original sexual assault charges against Scott.
In 2019, Scott’s crime-spree made national headlines. After he fled from Mississippi, a boat was found later with a gun and a suicide note in Orange Beach, Alabama. Authorities suspected it was fake.
Then a year ago this month, U.S. Marshals put him on a most wanted list, which was aired on the show “In Pursuit with John Walsh.” That led to his arrest in Oklahoma, and now McIlrath is hopeful a trial could begin in April.
Among the original 40-plus motions filed by the defense, included a change of venue, which is still under consideration. The other was to ban the media from the proceedings. That was denied by Judge Jackson.
