Gov. Reeves questions ‘bold’-ness of Biden wanting 100 million vaccinations in 100 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is questioning the boldness of President Biden’s plan of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.
In a Facebook post, Reeves stated that the plan is “a great political slogan,” and that the national press has labeled it both “bold” and “ambitious.”
“But is it either??” the governor wrote.
He then explained that if Mississippi were “average” over the course of the next 100 days, the state would complete 900,000 shots - an average of 9,000 shots per day.
“Mississippi can do way better than 9,000 per day. And America can do way better than 100 million vaccines in 100 days.”
Reeves then said that if Biden doesn’t ditch his “low” number of 100 million vaccinations, “it’s a disservice to his own stated goal-and more importantly the people of this country.”
On Thursday, Biden revealed that the plan to administer 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days was developed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other advisers. Biden then said that the American public would be hearing “a lot more” of Fauci along with the “real genuine experts and scientists.”
Reeves concluded his post by asking “Why not aim high? Let’s move fast, eliminate obstacles, and put this virus in the rearview mirror! I believe we can do it!”
Some in the governor’s comment section wondered why he was being so “negative,” whole others asked for him not to “nit pick” and to “just get the vaccinations done.”
Zeke Miller, a journalist with the Associated Press, asked Biden a similar question, though, saying, “You set the goal at 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. Is that high enough? Shouldn’t we set the bar higher? That’s basically where the U.S. is right now.”
To which Biden responded, “When I announced it you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man. It’s a good start.”
As of Thursday, over 138,676 Mississippians have been vaccinated with about 1.3 million people now being eligible to get the vaccine.
“That’s a lot of people that now qualify,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a press conference Thursday. “But if you look at how much vaccine that were allocated… right now we get a steady stream of about 37,000 first doses coming into the state every week.”
