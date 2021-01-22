Frontline health care workers stressed, but not broken from COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Stress, anxiety, and even PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), national studies say that’s what many health care workers are dealing with as the COVID-19 global pandemic continues.
Here in South Mississippi, those on the COVID-19 frontlines are dealing with those same issues. At Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, that daily grind means nurses and other staff members treat COVID-19 cases along with other patients.
“It is a high stress environment already, and then the influx of patients whether it’s COVID or any other patients, just trying to keep everybody safe.” said Rhianda Watts.
That means extra work, and extra stress, especially when the coronavirus first made it’s unwelcome appearance last year.
“Initially, it was chaos. We didn’t know what we were headed into,” said fellow nurse Brittany Hardie. “We were as nervous as the patients were.”
But we’re told with time, and experience, came more knowledge about COVID-19 and how to treat virus patients and begin to turn the tide in the war against the global pandemic.
“The thing that amazes me most is how they’ve pulled together and what I’m most proud of is they pull together and make it happen,” said Heather Rowley, chief nursing officer. “Regardless of what happens. They’re hear for the patients, but what’s more amazing is they’re also here for each other.”
One way they cope is through their mission statement, which reads “With pride, passion and commitment, we will improve health and save lives in our community every day.”
