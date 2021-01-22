Customers flock to Hazlehurst gas station where $1,000,000 lottery ticket was sold

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in the Hazlehurst area is the state’s latest big lottery winner!
State lottery officials say a Mega Millions ticket sold at RB’s One Stop for Tuesday’s drawing was worth $1,000,000.
The ticket has already been claimed by the winner who wishes to remain anonymous. Store officials say the customer is local and comes to the store once or twice a week.
Ticket sales and traffic at the store has increased since the winner was announced. With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, lottery officials say people are playing more day by day.
Meg Annison with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said, “We’re seeing more people playing the draw games as the jackpots increase. A lot of people already play, but as a jackpot grows it sort of brings out another level of players.”
The lottery has allowed for the collection of nearly $80 million for the state lottery fund. That money collected off ticket sales tax is being used for road projects around the state.
