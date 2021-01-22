Biloxi resident winner of ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan Viewers Choice Show’ award

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX)- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s yearly ‘Viewers’ Choice Show’ aired today and one Biloxi resident was featured as one of their lucky winners.
Biloxi resident Kristin Barrett won the ‘‘Best Trivia Dancer” award on the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ morning show. In the video, she can be seen dancing in a hospital room, masked up, wearing scrubs, while all being pregnant. She was one out of five people that were also nominated for the award.
The “Live’s Viewers’ Choice Show” also included categories like Best Celebrity Walkout, Best Halloween, and a countdown of the overall top 10 moments on “Live” from 2020, all leading up to the reveal of the “Best Moment Of The Year.”
Along with winning a huge trophy, Barrett also won a $1,000 gift card to West Elm, which is a store that offers modern home décor and furniture.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.