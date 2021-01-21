33-year-old Gulfport man convicted of sexual battery involving minor

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 33-year-old Gulfport man is facing 20 years behind bars, after being convicted of sexual battery that involved an 8-year-old child.
The case stemmed from a complaint made in June of 2018 when Blocton lived with the child, the child’s mother and two other children in Gulfport. According to the child, Blocton assaulted her when he came home from work at night, and at the time of the incident she was only 5-years-old.
The child’s foster mother also testified that the child broke down crying, and told her about the assaults a few days after being placed in her custody. Gulfport Police immediately set up a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Gulfport, which was played for the jury.
While the defense claimed that the child had trouble focusing during the interview, the forensic interviewer testified that the child’s responses were those that could be expected of a child her age. The defense claimed that the child was upset about not being allowed to stay up late watching movies.
“The child’s testimony was always consistent about what the defendant did to her,” said state ADA Patti Simpson, who tried the case with ADA Jasmine Magee. “She was consistent with her foster mother, with law enforcement, and the forensic interviewer.”
Blocton sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2021. He is facing a sentence of twenty 20 years, up to one day less than life.
