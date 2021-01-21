Wood County man given jail time, probation for drunk-driving death of 8-year-old daughter

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Brant Lee McGinnis was ordered to 180 days concurrent jail time and 10 years probation after pleading guilty to a DUI incident that left his 8-year-old daughter dead.
Hopkins County Judge Eddie Northcutt gave handed the sentence on Wednesday pertaining to both charges filed against McGinnis, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. McGinnis must serve 180 days in prison before the 10 year probation period begins. Additionally, in order to maintain his probationary status, McGinnis must continue seeking individual counseling, as well as continueproviding proof of his participation in the Open Arms support group.
McGinnis was arrested in December 2019 following a rollover wreck on FM 1567 in Hopkins County. When crews arrived on the scene, they found three occupants, the two girls and McGinnis, their father. The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Children’s Hospital in Dallas.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.