Pearl River announces attendance policy for basketball, volleyball

“The No. 1 priority in today’s time remains the same — an individual’s health and safety. We have adjusted to the new routine in sports like we have in every other aspect of life and will follow the governor’s mandate of inside activity capacity of 10 percent,” Pearl River Athletics Director and Women’s Basketball Coach Scotty Fletcher said. “We regret that our student body and faithful fans will not be able to see us play in person, however the ability for us to livestream the events protects everyone from a potential spread and damaging impact to those who would travel to watch us play.”