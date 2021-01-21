Ole Miss defeats Mississippi State 64-46

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night a good night for Ole Miss, as the Rebels rolled Mississippi State up in Starkville. The Rebels’ defense entered the game top-20 in the country in turnovers forced per contest, and finally saw that side of the ball clicking like it was in the early part of the season en route to just their second win in seven tries.
“Great, experienced guard play from Devontae [Shuler],” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “[KJ] Buffen was terrific, great play off the bench. Really good team win, and a really important game. The most important game on our schedule, our archrival.”
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, suffered their largest defeat of the season, and it won’t get any easier, as their next two games are on the road against ranked teams.
“That obviously was a very humbling experience tonight for me and our team,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “We have to get back to what got us to where we were, 4-2 at one point with a chance to be 6-0. That wasn’t today.”
