New student health clinic opens at William Carey
The clinic is located in the former Baptist Student Union. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | January 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 3:37 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University and Hattiesburg Clinic have partnered to open a new student health center on the Hattiesburg campus.

It’s located in the former Baptist Student Union. It’s open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Services are primarily focused on evaluation and testing for COVID-19 and other cough and fever illnesses.

Students can schedule appointments through Hattiesburg Clinic’s Iris system.

You can find out more by visiting wmcarey.edu/student-health or by calling 601-318-6515.

