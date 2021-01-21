Moss Point native takes field with Jackson State University Sonic Boom for inauguration performance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Many people described the inauguration on Wednesday as historic. Kamala Harris is the first woman vice president as well as a woman of color who attended a historically black college or university. One Mississippi HBCU was in the limelight on Tuesday night ahead of the inauguration.
Out of six HBCUs, Jackson State University represented the state performing for the 2021 inauguration virtually. The inauguration event crew created this virtual opportunity to help mold diversity back into our nation.
“We submitted back in November with hopes that the pandemic would reside and let us travel,” said Jackson State’s band director Roderick Little. “We didn’t hear anything until probably like the second or third week of January and that’s when we kind of knew things were going to be virtual.”
One band member on that field is Moss Point native Jeremy Reese. Reese hopes this historic opportunity and performance will encourage children from his home town to be more involved.
“It was a really great opportunity,” Reese said. “I really enjoyed it. Not many people get to do this.”
Little said it took roughly six days to pull this virtual performance off. Little hopes this performance helps manifest diversity across the country.
“One platform that Joe Biden has is diversity, so what better way to be diverse than to include HBCUs in the fray of the celebration,” Little said.
As President Joe Biden was sworn into office Wednesday, it gave many Americans hope, especially those in South Mississippi.
“Let’s hope that everything goes according to plans with no more violence,” said Wendy Miller.
Miller and others said they look forward to President Biden keeping his word to move the country forward from the hate and division.
“I’m just glad that we have a new president and all that mixed controversy that was going on with Trump is over with, thank God,” said Shannon Lewis. “We just want to move forward.”
