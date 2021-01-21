Gulf Coast announces basketball attendance policy

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast will make excess tickets to its home basketball games for the upcoming season available exclusively to the student body.
The men play their first home game Friday, Jan. 22, when Faith Prep visits Perk for a 2 p.m. tipoff. The women play their first home game Monday, Jan. 25, against Jones. Tipoff for all MACCC South games will be at 6 p.m.
Attendance is limited to 10 percent capacity by the latest governor’s executive order, which is less than 100 for the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Each Gulf Coast participant in the game will be provided a limited number passes for friends and family. Information on how to obtain the remaining tickets the day of the game will be provided to the student body. There will not be room for visiting fans to attend.
All Gulf Coast home games can be watched free of charge at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/stream.