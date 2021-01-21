Coast students go hands-on & learn building blocks of construction

“They’re tasked with building something related to the construction industry,” said Kate Dennis Spear, event chairperson. “No animals and no people, and we just enjoy what kind of creative elements they come up with and the stories behind it. Block Kids is a national competition. It actually started here in Biloxi back in the 80′s. It was called ‘Blockhead’ then. I think it’s great for them, for the students to understand that there’s so many elements to the construction industry.”