Coast students go hands-on & learn building blocks of construction

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventy-five Lego pieces, aluminum foil, a piece of string and a rock. What could you build out of that in 45 minutes? On Thursday, some St. James Elementary School students took on that challenge in the ‘Block Kids’ annual competition.
“They’re tasked with building something related to the construction industry,” said Kate Dennis Spear, event chairperson. “No animals and no people, and we just enjoy what kind of creative elements they come up with and the stories behind it. Block Kids is a national competition. It actually started here in Biloxi back in the 80′s. It was called ‘Blockhead’ then. I think it’s great for them, for the students to understand that there’s so many elements to the construction industry.”
There were also winners for first, second and third place, with also a different award for the most creative entry. The event is sponsored by the National Association for Women in Construction.
“The kids are really enjoying it because not only are they learning about construction,” said Jennifer Broadus, St. James Elementary principal. “But they also have some friendly competition and a chance to show their creativity, and that’s important.”
