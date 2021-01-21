Body in unmarked grave linked to Mississippi murder case

Jack Cowan was reported missing in December. (Source: WCBI)
By Associated Press | January 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 5:07 PM

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities searching for the body of a man killed more than a month ago discovered the remains buried at the edge of a Mississippi cemetery.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says investigators recovered Jack Cowan’s body from an unmarked grave on the outskirts of a Hamilton-area cemetery Wednesday.

The Monroe Journal reports an autopsy is set to be performed soon.

Authorities say they began investigating in Mid-December after discovering Cowan’s burned car in Amory.

Crook says a missing person’s case was launched and investigators charged Tommy Gene Randolph and Brian Lee Hoover with murder and arson.

Authorities didn’t say what evidence led to the arrests.

