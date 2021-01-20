WATCH: JSU’s Sonic Boom performance during the ‘We are One’ inaugural celebration

The Sonic Boom featured in the virtual, 'We Are One' inauguration celebration. (Photo by William Kelly) (Source: Charles A. Smith)
By Sharie Nicole | January 20, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 8:28 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, JSU’s Sonic Boom was a featured band in the We Are One virtual event celebrating the diversity of America in advance of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Just in case you missed it, here is the Sonic Boom of The South's performance during the 'We Are One' Biden-Harris Inauguration event.

Posted by Jackson State University on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

We Are One also featured appearances by Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, U.S. House Whip Jim Clyburn, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen.-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock among others.

Here is a full list of the event’s participants:

• Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South

• Florida A&M University Marching 100

• Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band

• Louisiana Leadership Institute Middle & High School All-star Band

• South Carolina State University Marching 101

• Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band

• Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands

• Texas Southern University Debate Team

• Dr. Tony Allen, Delaware State University President and PIC CEO

• Dr. Glenda Glover, International President and CEO: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

• DJ D-Nice

• Terrence J

• Leslie Jones

• Frankie Beverly

• Stacey Abrams

• Sen.-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock

• Kim Fields

• Erika Alexander

• Jason George

• Desus and Mero

• Tobe Nwigwe

• The O’Jays

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.