Patchy fog possible tonight.

The humidity will increase through Thursday, and we’re also going to warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers are possible later in the afternoon and evening. We’ll have a higher chance for showers and storms late Thursday night into Friday. This is thanks to a slow moving cold front. Heavy downpours will be possible, mainly for inland areas and the Pine Belt. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.