Patchy fog possible tonight.

We’re going to slowly cool down into the low to mid 50s tonight. More cloud cover is expected through Thursday morning, and we may see some patchy fog develop. It could become dense in some spots.
The humidity will increase through Thursday, and we’re also going to warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers are possible later in the afternoon and evening. We’ll have a higher chance for showers and storms late Thursday night into Friday. This is thanks to a slow moving cold front. Heavy downpours will be possible, mainly for inland areas and the Pine Belt. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
If the front passes through, we’ll cool down by Saturday. A few showers may linger with temperatures near 60. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll have another chance for showers on Monday with highs in the upper 60s.
