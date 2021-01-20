Officials concerned with stopping the violence in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point police are searching for 15-year-old Korey Monroe wanted for capital murder. Police said once arrested, Monroe will be charged as an adult in the killing of 19-year-old Caleb Lett. Police said Lett was shot and killed Monday night during an armed robbery on Woodlawn Avenue.
Lett was a 2020 graduate of Moss Point High School, a member of the band, and an honor student. His murder is leading people in Moss Point to call for change, hoping to put an end to the trend of violence.
Quinnica Odom served as a sponsor of Lett’s graduation class and feels the students came to feel like her own children.
“Over the past six months, I have lost children to either prison or to death,” Odom said. “It’s a sad thing and it makes you kind of want to throw in the towel sometimes, but then you have to look at those kids and say no, they’re worth it.”
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said violent crimes are increasing.
“I don’t think this is an isolated Moss Point problem, in my opinion,” Ashley said. “It’s a nationwide problem; violent crime is up in most areas.”
Moss Point Mayor Mario King agreed with Chief Ashley. King said he believes COVID-19 is a major factor that is causing an increase in violence.
“We need to remember that our college students are home, our children are staying at home, our parents are off of work. There’s a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, a lot of depression,” King said. “There’s a lot of things out there that are variables in increasing the amount of crime, not just in Moss Point, but across the country.”
Now more than ever, Odom believes it is time for people to step up and help end the violence.
“As a person who loves this community and loves these kids, these children are worth it y’all, and we have to get out and do something. Come together for these children and give them a shot,” Odom said. “There’s more to life than prison, and there’s more to life than death, and these children need to be reminded of that.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Moss Point is hosting a town hall to develop a plan to help decrease the amount of violence.
