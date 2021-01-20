Ocean Springs Middle School students react to the inauguration ceremony

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Middle School students watched history in the making as they viewed the inauguration during class on Wednesday.
Leah Puzz’s seventh-grade class was one of them.
Normally, the class would be learning language arts, but Puzz explained that there was an exception because she wanted her students to learn the ceremony’s process.
“It’s important because it’s a piece of history. We show it each year; this year is no different. I wanted to make sure that they were able to view it and understand this process on this day and how it happens every four years,” Puzz said.
One student, Daryan Jones, explained after seeing more representation in the White House, she felt motivated to achieve her dreams.
“There’s not really a lot of African American people that are in presidential elections, and it was kind of exciting to see that happen,” Jones said. “It gets me motivated. Maybe one day I could try to do something like this.”
Student Miles Johnson explained that seeing others being accepted with diverse backgrounds should motivate others to always push forward.
“It’s a very honorable feeling to watch such a piece of history going on. You’re seeing so many people that are different, and they’re just accepting them no matter who they are,” Johnson said.
Puzz said she was glad that her class got the chance to watch the inauguration because it set an example for her students.
“The biggest lesson today is that they can achieve their dreams. When you work hard and put in the work, you can achieve what you want. It’s important for them to see how these two people pushed forward and made their dreams happen,” she said.
