Miss. State Capitol police prepared for potential protests Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While thousands of National Guard troops are bracing for the worst ahead of the presidential inauguration Wednesday, security at the Mississippi State Capitol remains on alert for any potential protests locally.
Early Wednesday, WLBT found extra officers circling the capitol, patrolling the grounds and security is working with other agencies to maintain a presence throughout the day.
The state capitol began beefing up patrols last week when they announced an increased presence from the Department of Public Safety as well as SWAT teams and sharpshooters on standby.
Mississippi State Capitol officials say they are prepared for any protests or attacks.
