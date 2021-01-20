MGCCC Women’s Basketball game postponed

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast’s women’s basketball game against Delgado scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the New Orleans-based school’s program.
Bulldogs coach Hope Adams is looking at rescheduling opportunities with the Dolphins or other schools. As of now, the women will open their 2021 season with an MACCC South showdown against Jones on Monday. The Bobcats will visit Perkinston for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Home games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/stream.