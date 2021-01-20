The Locker Room adds amenities and nostaglia to Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What used to be the old Sea Wolves and Surge locker room from the hockey days of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is now a high-end bar and lounge.
It’s called the Locker Room, and once the COVID-19 pandemic goes away, those who bought tickets to concerts and other Coliseum events can buy tickets to spend time in the high-end bar and lounge before, during, and after the show.
“We saw this as an opportunity to create a really cool experience. It’s certainly going to create more revenue. It’s going to be the ultimate fan experience for 200 people every show,” said Matt McDonnell, Coliseum executive director.
Once it’s open, the Locker Room will also feature lots of memorabilia from past concerts and other events the Coast Coliseum has hosted since it opened back in 1977.
“We had an old Sea Wolves and Surge locker room that was kind of dead space to us, so the team got together and had an idea to flip this and make it a revenue generator,” said Michelle Menningmann, Coliseum assistant executive director.
