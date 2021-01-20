Gulfport man charged in fatal stabbing of his father

Editor’s Note: To say that Tom Anderson was a beloved member of the WLOX family is an understatement. Tom worked for more than 30 years in our studio, managing the live newscasts. He took care of lights, cameras, and microphones. He welcomed every guest to our 4 O’Clock Show, and diligently ensured that evening newscasts went off seamlessly. He was the heart of WLOX, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.