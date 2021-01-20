Gulfport man charged in fatal stabbing of his father

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is now charged with homicide after police say he attacked his father last week.
Charges against John William Anderson, 36, were upgraded Wednesday after Thomas Anderson, 62, died from his injuries, a week after the attack.
Gulfport police say they received a call about a stabbing on Jan. 12 at 12:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Demaret Drive. When they arrived, officers found Thomas Anderson in the road, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
John Anderson was arrested shortly after. According to police, the suspect initially fled the scene after the stabbing but returned a short time later, at which time he was arrested.
Thomas Anderson spent several days in the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 19.
John Anderson was charged with aggravated domestic assault but that charge was upgrade on Wednesday to homicide. He is now being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
Editor’s Note: To say that Tom Anderson was a beloved member of the WLOX family is an understatement. Tom worked for more than 30 years in our studio, managing the live newscasts. He took care of lights, cameras, and microphones. He welcomed every guest to our 4 O’Clock Show, and diligently ensured that evening newscasts went off seamlessly. He was the heart of WLOX, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.
