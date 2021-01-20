Gov. Reeves: 95 percent of nursing homes to have access to vaccine by end of January

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the state, COVID vaccines are being rolled out in large numbers.
Governor Tate Reeves says that 95 percent of nursing homes in the state will have had access to the shots by the end of the month.
Tuesday morning, WLBT was given access inside Castlewoods Place Assisted Living Facility as residents got the shot there.
CVS Pharmacy was there giving out the Pfizer vaccine.
They had full participation with all 103 residents receiving the shots.
Residents say they were anxious to get the shots.
Sadly the facility lost residents who died from the virus last year.
People 3 On Your Side talked to said they want to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.
Resident Jim Price said, “Well it takes away a lot of the anxiety about contact transmission unknowingly from someone. It’s the first step of security.”
Receiving the shots will also give residents more freedom.
The facility has been on lockdown since the start of the pandemic.
Now residents will be able to come and go more freely after they receive that second shot.
They’ll also be able to have family visit the facility.
